Anwar believes ASEAN stands on precipice of renewal, transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes that ASEAN stands on the precipice of renewal and transformation, underpinned by a vision of shared progress, prosperity and justice.

He said ASEAN is no longer a bystander in global affairs but a dynamic and influential force driving positive change.

“And I could not agree more with Prime Minister Chính (Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh), where he described that ASEAN is a region of ‘incredible vitality’,” he said in his keynote address at the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi, Vietnam today.

The forum, titled “Building a United, Inclusive, and Resilient ASEAN Amidst Global Transformation,“ is organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a breakfast meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart and remarked that this was his first working visit to Vietnam since Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025.

Anwar also thanked the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam for convening the second series of the ASEAN Future Forum, calling it relevant and critical in bringing together great minds in the region to reflect and share their views.

“Vietnam is a remarkable success story, showcasing how a country’s initial poverty is no stumbling to wealth creation and economic growth, correct policy prescriptions, strong governance, and anti-corruption measures to promote a progressive and modern economy.

“The world now is at the geopolitical inflection point, various global disruptions that we have experienced in the last decade are the new normal, highlighting the fragility of the global order and existing structures that underpin it and that is why such forums are not only relevant, but very critical,” he said.