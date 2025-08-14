Anwar calls for stronger coordination in Bumiputera entrepreneur development

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of stronger coordination among agencies implementing Bumiputera entrepreneur development programmes.

He said this would ensure efforts remain focused, complementary, and maximise each party’s strengths.

Anwar shared this during a courtesy call from the Malay Traders and Entrepreneurs Association (PERDASAMA) president Mohd Azamanizam Baharon and his delegation.

“I stressed the rationale and commitment of the government regarding the Bumiputera development agenda, which needs to be understood and embraced by all associations, including PERDASAMA,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister welcomed PERDASAMA’s proposed initiatives, expressing confidence in their potential impact.

“This strategic collaboration will have a greater impact in strengthening the Bumiputera business ecosystem and expanding the country’s economic opportunities,” he added.

Anwar also acknowledged PERDASAMA’s role in uniting 27,263 Bumiputera companies through energy, expertise, and networking. - Bernama