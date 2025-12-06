Anwar conveys condolences over crash of Air India flight

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of all those affected by the crash of Air India Flight 171 near Ahmedabad, India.

“I was deeply distressed to learn of the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 near Ahmedabad. On behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected.

“We share in India’s sorrow and stand in full solidarity as relief efforts continue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with everyone mourning this terrible loss,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The London-bound flight, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed on Thursday shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport in the western state of Gujarat.

Wisma Putra confirmed that no Malaysians were onboard.