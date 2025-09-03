Anwar expresses sadness over Afghanistan quakes and Sudan landslides

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his sadness over the devastating earthquakes that struck Afghanistan, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread hardship.

Anwar conveyed his deep sorrow regarding the tragic natural disasters through a Facebook post earlier today.

He also shared his profound pain upon learning about the severe landslides in Sudan, which have claimed more than one thousand lives.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones,” Anwar stated in his heartfelt message.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and Sudan in this hour of grief and sorrow,” he affirmed.

The Bakhtar News Agency reported yesterday that the death toll from the recent 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Kunar Province had risen to 1,411 victims.

That earthquake also left 3,124 people injured across eastern Afghanistan.

It completely destroyed 5,412 homes in Kunar, the epicentre of this catastrophic event.

In Sudan, more than 1,000 people perished in a massive landslide triggered by relentless heavy rains.

This disaster struck a village located in the Central Darfur State of western Sudan. – Bernama