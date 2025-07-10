Anwar extends 100th birthday wishes to Tun Dr Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended warm birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his 100th birthday.

In a heartfelt message, Anwar, alongside his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, offered prayers for Tun Mahathir’s continued well-being, peace of mind, and strength.

“We sincerely pray that Tun continues to be blessed with well-being, peace of mind, and physical strength to live a meaningful life,” said Anwar.

“Your healthy lifestyle and unwavering service remain an example for a nation that is aging, yet still holds great hope.”

“May Allah SWT continue to bless Tun, Insya-Allah.”