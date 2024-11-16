Anwar extends condolences to Ibrahim Saad’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed his condolences to the family of former Penang Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Saad who died yesterday.

Anwar said he was saddened by Ibrahim’s death, whom he described as a good friend.

“Pray that his family be given perseverance and for Ibrahim to be forgiven of all his sins, Insya-Allah,” he said in a post on his Facebook account today.

Ibrahim died at the age of 78 at the Damansara Specialist Hospital here at 6.30 pm yesterday due to respiratory complications.

He left a widow, Puan Sri Zainab Abdul Kadeer, 76, and five children, two boys and three girls.

Ibrahim began his career in politics as Anwar’s political secretary. It was in 1983 when Anwar was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

He was Seberang Jaya Assemblyman for two terms from 1986 and was a Member of Parliament for Tasek Gelugor in 1995.

Ibrahim was Deputy Chief Minister of Penang from 1990 to 1995 and then became Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (1995-1999) and Deputy Minister of Transport (1999).

He was also Secretary General of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) from 2005 to 2007 and Vice-President of the Malaysian Olympic Council (2007-2009).