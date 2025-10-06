Anwar hopes Sabah election campaign proceeds smoothly for voters

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope for a smooth campaign during the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

He advised contesting parties to campaign responsibly and offer the best choices for Sabah’s people.

Anwar made these remarks after delivering his special address at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2025.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly was officially dissolved today to enable the state election.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman granted consent for the assembly dissolution.

The state assembly comprises 73 seats for the upcoming election.

The previous 2020 state election saw Gabungan Rakyat Sabah form the government with 41 seats.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah then partnered with Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional, and PBS alongside independent assemblymen.

Parti Warisan secured 23 seats during the last state election.

Pakatan Harapan won nine seats in the 16th Sabah State Election. – Bernama