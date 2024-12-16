Anwar hosts luncheon in honour of visiting Thai PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Seri Perdana complex here.

Paetongtarn and her delegation, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, were welcomed by Anwar upon arrival at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 11.45 am.

Both premieres were accompanied by their respective spouses, Pidok Sooksawas and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Earlier, Anwar and Paetongtarn held a meeting to strengthen bilateral relations under the 7th Malaysia-Thailand Annual Consultation (AC) framework.

Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of culture, arts and heritage, as well as on the development of the rubber industry and economic cooperation.

Paetongtarn’s visit underscores the long-standing friendship and strong ties between Malaysia and Thailand as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN.

In 2023, Thailand was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner globally and second-largest among ASEAN member states, with total trade amounting to US$24.83 billion (RM113.16 billion).

Between January and October 2024, bilateral trade reached US$20.75 billion (RM95.50 billion), compared to US$20.69 billion (RM94.37 billion) for the corresponding period in 2023.