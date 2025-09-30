Anwar instructs MOHE to discuss prioritising Bahasa Melayu and History

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education has been instructed to discuss with the Ministry of Education to ensure core subjects like Bahasa Melayu and History are prioritised, including in private and international schools.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the instruction is part of the proposed review of General Studies Subjects that was presented by Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Anwar stated that this review is vital for improving the content, quantity and approach of MPU so that it is fresher, more relevant and more effective in fostering national values and spirit of patriotism.

He explained that the proposed review of the MPU was formulated through engagement with various parties, including scholars, public universities, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, the Higher Education Leadership Academy, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Defence Ministry and other agencies through studies on effectiveness and the new direction of the MPU implementation.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the implementation of the MPU review will be expanded to not just private and public universities, but also encompass all training institutions in the country.

He added that the proposal would be presented to the Cabinet to enhance national awareness so as to produce a generation of knowledgeable, big-hearted and patriotic people. – Bernama