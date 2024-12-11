Anwar invites former Grand Mufti of Egypt to promote study of Turath Islami in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he has invited renowned scholar and former Grand Mufti of Egypt, Sheikh Prof Ali Jum’ah to Malaysia to continue advancing the study of Turath Islami (Islamic scholarly traditions), an effort actively supported by the government.

He said that the invitation aligns with the ongoing organisation of the Sama’ Hadis Bukhari programme currently taking place in Putrajaya.

Anwar said the invitation was conveyed during his meeting with Sheikh Ali, who is the Head of the Religious and Endowment Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, shortly after his arrival from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The focus of the discussion was on the MADANI Government’s efforts to continue enhancing the understanding and practice of Islam through the study of Turath, as well as the translation of scholarly works for the public,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

Anwar was in Riyadh yesterday to attend the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, where his presence was aimed at expressing Malaysians’ views and concerns regarding the ongoing attacks and atrocities committed by Israeli Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon.

Anwar then returned to Cairo to continue his official four-day visit to Egypt, which began last Saturday.