Anwar meets chaebol tycoon to attract more FDI to Malaysia

SEOUL: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting today with a representative of a ‘chaebol’ – a prominent figure from South Korea’s conglomerates – as part of efforts to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into Malaysia.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings from 9 am (South Korea time) onwards with major corporations, including Samsung Group, SK Nexilis, POSCO Group and Lotte International.

These discussions align with Malaysia’s strategy to secure ‘high-value, high-growth’ investments from the Republic of Korea.

Chaebols, which are family-owned conglomerates, have traditionally enjoyed close ties with the South Korean government. Federal support for these entities began after the Korean War as part of efforts to rebuild the nation’s economy.