Anwar praises flood relief workers’ selfless sacrifices

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has commended the dedication and high spirits shown by security personnel, healthcare workers, and federal and state government agencies in managing the welfare and needs of flood victims.

“Their tireless efforts, even having to be away from their families, will be remembered as an invaluable sacrifice to the people and the nation,“ Anwar said in a Facebook statement tonight.

The Prime Minister also urged the private sector to join in and foster a spirit of unity by participating in aid missions to assist those in need and affected by the floods.

“All parties should step forward and help alleviate the burden of those affected so they can return to their normal lives,“ he added.

As of 8 pm tonight, the number of flood victims housed in relief centres across eight states stands at 99,823.