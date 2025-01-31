KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented contributions to two women in Kuantan, Pahang, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

The contributions, consisting of daily necessities and special festive gifts, were delivered by the Prime Minister’s political sSecretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, to Tan Yeng Kwee and Leong Ah Moi as part of the Ziarah MADANI programme for the Chinese New Year.

According to a re-post on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page today, Tan is a single mother of four school-going children, while Leong is a convert to Islam who has shown resilience after losing a beloved child and now lives with her son-in-law and grandchildren.

“Our visit was to bring hope, support, and a reminder that they are not alone.

“Both of them are symbols of strength hidden behind life’s trials. May this festive season bring them joy and mark a beautiful new beginning for their families,” the post read.