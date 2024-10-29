Anwar receives courtesy call from CFM Chairman, discusses efforts to strengthen unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from the Chairman of the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM), Cor Episcopa Philip Thomas, at the Parliament building today to discuss efforts to strengthen unity.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that the meeting was also important for exchanging views and understanding the needs of various religious communities in the country.

“This meeting serves as a significant platform for me to listen to issues related to freedom of religion as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“I believe that close cooperation among various religions is key to the harmony and progress of our nation, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous Malaysia for all,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that these efforts and collaborations will further strengthen the bonds of unity and harmony in this country.