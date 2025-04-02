KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received four courtesy calls, including a visit from renowned American scholar and preacher of Palestinian descent, Dr Omar Suleiman, who is based in Texas, at the Parliament Building.

Anwar posted on Facebook that he and Dr Omar discussed matters related to the ceasefire in Gaza, the current situation of Islam in the US under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Malaysia’s role in upholding the message of Islam that is inclusive and moderate.

“He (Dr Omar) also expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s efforts through multilateral platforms in the reconstruction programme for Gaza, which is being carefully planned,” Anwar said.

The Prime Minister also received a courtesy call from Tan Sri Othman Hashim, the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, and exchanged views on resolving the conflict in Myanmar.

“As I have said before, it is extremely important to guarantee and ensure peace in the country by taking a careful approach according to the current situation.

“The ASEAN bloc needs to play a crucial role in the involvement of all parties to resolve this conflict to ensure regional peace,“ Anwar said.

Anwar also received a courtesy call from former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and expressed his appreciation and gratitude to him for his service and contributions during his time with the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister also received a courtesy call from Neutral Transmission Sdn Bhd managing director Dr Mohamed Awang Lah and his delegation, with their discussion centring on various important matters related to strengthening the country’s infrastructure and telecommunications industry, which will benefit Internet services, broadband as well as 4G and 5G technologies.