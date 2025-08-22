Anwar receives MALINDO MADANI Scholars Declaration with five key principles

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received the 2025 Declaration of Malaysia-Indonesia MADANI Scholars’ Council (MALINDO MADANI), a joint document described as a comprehensive expression of shared intellectual aspirations by leading thinkers from Malaysia and Indonesia.

The declaration, which outlines five key principles, was handed over by Professor Dr M Din Syamsuddin, Chairman of Indonesia’s Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation Among Civilisations, at a ceremony held at Putra Mosque here.

Among the core themes presented in the declaration are the call to revive and expand the legacy of Malay-Islamic civilisation, to promote environmental balance over exploitative growth, and to work toward psychological equilibrium for individuals and society.

MALINDO MADANI initiative is a strategic platform bringing together scholars, Islamic organisation leaders, policymakers, and community figures from both Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as other regional countries, to advance a civilisation agenda rooted in the values of Malaysia MADANI, championed by Anwar.

This initiative also aims to foster interfaith and intercultural understanding, elevate intellectual discourse, and strengthen Islam’s role as a mercy to all creation, both within the Nusantara region and on the global stage.

Earlier, Anwar joined more than 4,000 congregants at Putra Mosque for Friday prayers, as well as solat hajat (prayer of need) and recital of Qunut Nazilah for the wellbeing of the people of Gaza, led by Putra Mosque Grand Imam Dr Muhammad Zakuwa bin Rodzali.

Present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Deputy Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan, and the director-general of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil. - Bernama