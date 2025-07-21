Anwar refutes claims of failed multibillion-ringgit investments

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has firmly rejected allegations that multibillion-ringgit investments in Malaysia have failed to deliver results.

He stressed that these investments, particularly in the manufacturing sector, have significantly contributed to economic growth, job creation, and wage improvements.

Anwar revealed that 3,494 manufacturing projects approved by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) between 2021 and June 2025 have seen an 86.4% implementation rate, with 3,095 projects already operational.

The annual implementation rates were 90.6% in 2023 and 79.2% in 2024, while the first quarter of 2025 recorded 49.8%.

“Critics ask, ‘Where are the results of these billions in investment?’ The truth is, 86% of approved projects are up and running,” Anwar stated during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly.

He directed the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, to publicly share data on operational projects in key regions like Kulim, Johor, Sarawak, Sabah, and the Klang Valley.

The prime minister emphasised that these projects, particularly in digital and green industries, have generated 50,000 new jobs in the manufacturing sector in Q1 2025.

Additionally, the median wage in the sector rose by 5.4% to RM2,745, aligning with the new minimum wage of RM1,700.

Anwar also highlighted the efficiency of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre (IMFC), established in December 2023, which has processed 28,166 investor applications with a 99.9% resolution rate.

These applications covered approvals, permits, foreign worker quotas, utilities, and taxation.

“The civil service’s role in facilitating these investments must be acknowledged. Their efficiency ensures that announced policies translate into real outcomes,” he added. – Bernama