Anwar: Sept 15 declared public holiday in conjunction with Malaysia Day

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Monday, Sept 15 2025, will be declared an additional public holiday in celebration of this year’s Malaysia Day.

“As a token of appreciation for the spirit of unity and the unique significance of Malaysia’s formation, I am pleased to declare Sept 15 as an additional public holiday,” he said during a special announcement today.

“This holiday is intended to honour the bonds of unity among our people and to encourage Malaysians to reconnect with family members in their hometowns or take the opportunity to travel and holiday within the country,” he added.

Malaysia Day is celebrated annually on Sept 16 to commemorate the formation of the country in 1963.

