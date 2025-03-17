KUALA LUMPUR: A former political secretary to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, has withdrawn his application for an injunction in a defamation suit against former UMNO Supreme Council member Isham Jalil.

The suit is over allegations of Farhash Wafa acquiring shares in a company.

Lawyer Aswath Ramakrishnan, representing Farhash Wafa, told this to reporters after the case management held in chambers before High Court Judge Roz Mawar Rozain.

“There is no longer an urgent need to proceed with the application (injunction). We withdrew the application and the court set April 23 for further case management,“ said the lawyer, adding that the hearing of the case has been set for September 2026.

Lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing Isham, whose real name is Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil, when confirming the matter said that the injunction was to prevent his client from discussing Farhash Wafa’s involvement in the company concerned.

Farhash Wafa is suing Isham over a TikTok video posted on March 17, 2024, titled “Kroni Anwar beli saham syarikat disenarai pendek kontrak imigresen RM1 bilion?”

In the suit filed in March 2024, Farhash Wafa claimed that the video contained various defamatory statements made against him.