Anwar says Victory Parade reminder sovereignty must be defended

BEIJING: The commemorative Victory Parade held by the Chinese government to mark 80 years since the end of World War II served as a timely reminder that a nation’s sovereignty must always be defended and safeguarded.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this is even more crucial in today’s geopolitical landscape, where turmoil persists and the international system is increasingly undermined and unstable.

He cited the genocide in Gaza, where Israel’s regime continues its atrocities against Palestinians with impunity, as an example.

“For me, the celebration is a reminder that a nation must be free, independent, and sovereign. A country’s independence must be respected.

“Our experience of embracing peace and resolution after World War II, and how China rose against violence and colonialism, should serve as a lesson for today’s society, especially in our region,” he told Malaysian media at a press conference at the end of his working visit to Beijing and Tianjin this week.

Anwar was among the foreign leaders invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the commemorative parade held at Tiananmen Square this morning.

On his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit 2025 in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, Anwar said that although Malaysia is not a member of the SCO, he was invited by Xi, as the current Chair, to attend as a special guest and share his views on global issues.

“So we took the opportunity to attend and share our views,” he said.

Anwar said he had also highlighted the United Nations’ failure to fulfil its mandate in resolving major crises, which has further eroded its global influence, a point also acknowledged by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who participated in the meeting.

The Prime Minister added that he had met with several world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Among them, he said, was Myanmar’s acting President Min Aung Hlaing, with whom he discussed and followed up on the country’s peace process ahead of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s visit later this month.

His meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, meanwhile, focused on the situation in Gaza amid the Zionist regime’s brutal aggression.

“I asked about the latest developments in Gaza. Many leaders who attended (the summit) also raised the issue of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people there,” Anwar said.

He also met with his counterparts from Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, Cambodia’s Hun Manet, and Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to discuss cooperation in boosting two-way trade and investment.

Anwar will depart for home on Wednesday afternoon after attending the Victory Parade and banquet hosted by the Chinese President. - Bernama