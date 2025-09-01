Anwar strengthens Malaysia’s diplomatic ties in Tianjin with SCO address

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim focused on strengthening Malaysia’s diplomatic outreach during his second day in Tianjin.

He delivered a public lecture entitled ‘Sovereign Interdependence: Building a Shared Future in Asia’ at Tianjin University, China’s oldest modern university.

Established in 1895, Tianjin University is renowned for its technology, engineering and sciences programmes.

The university also has a twinning programme with Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) in the field of chemical engineering.

The lecture was attended by 500 students, academics and think tank representatives.

Anwar then held one-on-one business meetings with two top Chinese companies: Rianlon Corporation and China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC).

Rianlon Corporation, headquartered in Tianjin, is a global leader in polymer additives, supplying advanced materials that support industries ranging from automotive to electronics.

The CCCC is a leading global comprehensive service provider of ultra-large infrastructure.

The Hong Kong-listed Fortune Global 500 company is also the main contractor for Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project through its indirect subsidiary, China Communications Construction ECRL Sdn Bhd.

The highlight of the Prime Minister’s visit was his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025.

He was invited by China, the current Chair, to deliver remarks at the SCO Plus Summit at 4 pm.

The Summit, held at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Centre, was attended by more than 20 world leaders, notably Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Anwar’s presence at the Summit, despite Malaysia not being an observer state or a dialogue partner to the SCO, underscored the country’s growing stature in global affairs.

It also represented a manifestation of the close and strategic trust between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing.

The Prime Minister and his delegation departed for Beijing later at night to continue the second part of his high powered engagements with Chinese leaders and industry titans during the four-day visit. – Bernama