Anwar to meet Lebanese PM, Crown Prince of Kuwait to discuss cruelty of Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, and His Highness the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this afternoon.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting will take place before the Extraordinary Summit of the Arab-Islamic States in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The statement mentioned that the agenda of the meeting is expected to touch on the brutality of the Zionist regime and tensions in the West Asian region.

In a four-point meeting with Najib, the Prime Minister will express Malaysia’s support for Lebanon, which is now facing Israeli aggression.

“Malaysia was also directly affected by the tension in Lebanon following the incident of the Israeli attack which resulted in the injury of six members of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) in the south of the country,“ according to the statement here, today.

The Prime Minister will also discuss the proposal to expel Israel from the United Nations (UN).

In a meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Anwar is expected to discuss the cooperation between the ASEAN Summit and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) given that Malaysia, as ASEAN 2025 Chairman, will host the summit next year.

Anwar arrived in Riyadh from Cairo, Egypt this morning to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the Arab-Islamic States.

He is scheduled to return to Cairo to continue a series of pre-planned engagements with the Malaysian and Egyptian delegations.