APM mulls setting up accident response community in high-risk areas

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is studying a proposal to establish an Accident Response Community in high-risk areas to strengthen early response efforts in the event of road incidents.

APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said the proposal was mooted following a recent accident involving an express bus carrying 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, in Perak on June 9.

He said discussions have been held with the Perak and Kelantan APM on the matter, and the agency is ready to enhance its capabilities through a more comprehensive new initiative.

“APM has carried out initiatives such as Op Prihation, which focuses on high-traffic locations prone to vehicle breakdowns, fuel depletion or leakages. However, this operation is not conducted year-round and is not specifically focused on accidents,” he told reporters after the Kelantan APM Loyalty Assembly here today.

Aminurrahim said APM has also implemented Op Rahmah, which focuses on potential disasters such as landslides, sinkholes and hazardous material pollution, in collaboration with the Department of Environment.

He said the proposed approach would combine current efforts with a targeted focus on identified accident hotspots, guided by data and insights from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

“I’ve met with the MIROS director-general, and discussions are ongoing on how APM can play a meaningful role in addressing accident-prone areas. MIROS has already identified several high-risk locations and introduced initiatives to reduce such incidents,” he said.

Aminurrahim added that APM plans to train local residents in these high-risk areas, similar to its Kampung Siaga initiative for flood preparedness.

“Through the Accident Response Community, locals can quickly relay information to authorities such as the police or Road Transport Department in the event of an accident or traffic violations. Basic training will be provided to these communities,” he said.

He also stressed that while APM cannot be permanently stationed in every location, a strong community-based support system is vital in ensuring a swift response before official assistance arrives.