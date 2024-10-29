APM’s Op Ramah teams to focus on over 5,000 flood-prone areas

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) will focus the deployment of its Op Ramah motorcycle teams on 5,648 flood-prone areas identified nationwide.

APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said 15,000 officers and personnel, including volunteers, are ready to be mobilised anytime floods hit.

He said that Op Ramah teams conducting motorcycle patrols would visit areas including picnic and recreational spots to provide reminders and advice to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Although there are no signs of flooding yet, APM cannot rest and must always remain alert.

“This time, Op Ramah will focus on flood-prone areas identified by technical agencies. We also rely on data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and the Malaysian Meteorological Department,“ he said.

He said this after officiating at the presentation of honorary/associate officer certificates and medals, service ribbons and certificates to the Terengganu APM here today.