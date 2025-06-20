PASIR PUTEH: The new appointments to fill the two vacant Cabinet posts left by PKR leaders, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, fall entirely under the jurisdiction of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to his Senior Political Secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the 68th Annual General Meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kamil here, Shamsul Iskandar said that decisions regarding Cabinet composition are solely the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

“All decisions regarding the Cabinet rest with the Prime Minister. We must give him the necessary space and time to assemble the most effective line-up to continue governing the country, and that decision must be respected,” he said.

Commenting further on Rafizi’s decision not to return to Cabinet, Shamsul said the former Economy Minister’s choice should be accepted by all quarters.

“I believe Rafizi’s decision must be respected. If he has made up his mind, that’s his right,” he said.

On the status of Nik Nazmi as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Shamsul Iskandar clarified that Nik Nazmi is currently on leave.

“Let’s wait. He is still on leave and we’ll see how things develop,” he added.

On May 28, Anwar said that he had received official letters from both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi requesting leave and to step down from their Cabinet posts, effective June 17 and July 4, respectively, following their defeat in the recent party polls.

Rafizi failed to defend his seat as PKR deputy president after losing the contest to Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Nik Nazmi lost the election for the post of vice-president.