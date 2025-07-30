Four students suspended, 14 warned after viral school fight in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Four students have been suspended and 14 others issued warning letters following a violent school fight that went viral on social media.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated the disciplinary actions align with the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) procedures to maintain school safety.

The incident, recorded at a Kuala Lumpur secondary school, sparked widespread public concern.

Fadhlina emphasised that the ministry takes a firm stance against behaviour threatening school security.

“The suspended students will undergo community service programmes arranged by the District Education Office as part of their rehabilitation process. Counselling sessions will also be provided to guide them towards positive behavioural change,“ she said in a Facebook post.

The ministry’s response highlights its commitment to enforcing discipline while supporting student rehabilitation.

Authorities continue monitoring school environments to prevent similar incidents. - Bernama