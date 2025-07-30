Pandelela Rinong withdraws from world championships due to shoulder injury

NATIONAL diving icon Datuk Pandelela Rinong has withdrawn from the women’s 10m platform individual event at the World Aquatics Championships due to a recurring left shoulder injury.

The two-time Olympic medallist made the decision after assessing her condition, stating that competing would risk further harm and prevent her from performing at her best.

“I’m truly grateful for all the kind messages and concerns for my well-being. I promise to take better care of my body as I focus on healing and prepare for the next opportunity to represent Malaysia,” she shared on Facebook.

Despite her withdrawal, Pandelela remains supportive of her teammates, urging fans to rally behind them.

This marks the second time the injury has disrupted her campaign in Singapore. Earlier this week, she and partner Lee Yiat Qing had to pull out of the 10m platform synchronised event after just two dives.

Meanwhile, Yiat Qing struggled in the individual preliminaries, finishing 29th with 240.20 points, failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

National swimmers Khiew Hoe Yean and Tan Khai Xin also missed out on advancing in their respective events.

Hoe Yean placed 50th in the men’s 100m freestyle, while Khai Xin ended 40th in the 200m medley. - Bernama