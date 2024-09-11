Arrest of six Malaysians in Thailand based on solid evidence - Police

NARATHIWAT: Thai police have confirmed that the arrest of six Malaysians, including a female singer, at a hotel in Sungai Golok on Nov 1 was based on solid evidence.

Sungai Golok district police chief Col. Pol Jedsadavit Ingprapan said the investigation was supported by evidence found at the scene, namely 6,000 yaba pills, while urine tests indicated that the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said the seized items, including plastic packages of the pills, have been sent for forensic analysis, including fingerprint and DNA testing.

“The results are expected within a month. Whether the suspects are guilty or not will be decided by the court,“ he told reporters here today.

Jedsadavit also dismissed claims that the raid on the suspects was planned, clarifying that it was carried out based on information received and that the police do not discriminate based on nationality or the suspects’ popularity.

“The standard (procedure) remains the same, regardless of the individual’s popularity. It’s not true that the raid was planned or an act of betrayal, as many other Malaysians visit Sungai Golok for entertainment purposes.

“If the suspects or anyone else feels that they have been betrayed, they can file a complaint with the police to be used in court,“ he said.

All six suspects were arrested during a raid by the Narcotics Division of the Sungai Golok Police at a hotel near the Golok River at 5 am on Friday, allegedly for drug possession.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects were in possession of 6,000 yaba pills and had entered Thailand without valid documents.