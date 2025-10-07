ASCC High-Level Forum launches new chapter for ASEAN Community Vision 2045

PETALING JAYA: The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community High-Level Forum marks a new beginning in ASEAN’s collective journey towards realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the three-day forum serves as a platform to align the community’s short and medium-term priority areas with the region’s long-term vision.

He stated that Malaysia, as the ASCC Council Chair this year, is ensuring the community’s priority areas are anchored on the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 aspirations.

The minister said the ASCC’s priorities have been clustered into five main areas including culture and heritage, artificial intelligence, and climate action.

These initiatives include enhancing ASEAN identity and appreciation of cultural industries and strengthening preparedness for public health emergencies.

Tiong added that the region will continue to call for stronger climate action through disaster management and resilience-building.

He expressed confidence that the insights from ASCC Council Ministers would benefit all participants including government officials and youth organisations.

The minister also invited delegates to visit the ASEAN Arts and Crafts Bazaar held in conjunction with the forum.

ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn said the forum marks a milestone in promoting inclusivity and sustainability under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

He said the forum uniquely combines high-level policy dialogue with a grassroots cultural showcase for local artists.

Kao stated that the gathering embodies inclusivity by allowing artists to engage directly with policymakers across the ASEAN region. – Bernama