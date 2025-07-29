ASEAN art exhibition extended until Dec 31 at National Art Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘A Gift from ASEAN’ exhibition at the National Art Gallery, originally set to conclude this week, has been extended until December 31 due to strong visitor turnout.

The gallery announced the extension today, citing its alignment with Malaysia’s cultural diplomacy efforts ahead of the ASEAN Summit in October.

The exhibition, which opened in February, displays 33 artworks gifted to Malaysia by ASEAN member states and four ASEAN+6 nations—South Korea, Japan, China, and India—between 1960 and 2009.

“These artworks reflect the close diplomatic ties and shared cultural heritage through various expressions of visual art,“ the gallery stated.

The extension aims to broaden access for local and international audiences, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a regional arts hub.

“This initiative reflects Malaysia’s commitment to making arts and culture a core element in strengthening regional ties,“ the gallery added.

Admission is free, with operating hours from 9 am to 5 pm daily. – Bernama