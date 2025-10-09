ASEAN cultural cooperation and inclusive growth focus at ASCC meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The 34th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting has highlighted cultural cooperation and inclusive economic growth as vital for regional unity.

This gathering reinforced ASEAN’s commitment to building a resilient and people-centred community aligned with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Malaysia received congratulations for advancing its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship priorities under the theme of inclusivity and sustainability.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture stated that Malaysia’s initiatives strengthen regional unity while reflecting national MADANI values.

Council members expressed support for Malaysia’s five priority areas including Cultural Heritage for Value Creation.

Other supported priorities involve Artificial Intelligence, digitalisation, and green jobs for future-proofing ASEAN skills and talent.

The Healthy ASEAN Initiatives aim toward a prosperous ASEAN community for all member states.

Youth and sports development were recognised as crucial for fostering growth, unity, and excellence across the region.

Climate action was emphasised as essential for stewardship, partnership, and ownership within ASEAN.

The meeting acknowledged several cross-pillar initiatives including the Ending Child Labour initiative.

Attention was also given to the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Migrant Workers across ASEAN nations.

Delegates noted the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on Women, Peace and Security as another significant initiative.

The ASEAN Development Outlook Volume 2 received recognition for its comprehensive regional development insights.

Participants acknowledged the ASEAN Comprehensive Framework on Care Economy during the proceedings.

The ASEAN One Health Joint Plan of Action and ASEAN One Health Network were also discussed.

The ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Early Childhood Care and Education in Southeast Asia was another noted initiative.

Delegates recognised the ASEAN Creative Economy Sustainability Framework for promoting cultural industries.

The ASCC Research and Development Platform Programme was highlighted for fostering innovation.

The Strategy Playbook on Promoting an Adaptive ASEAN Community aims to enhance regional understanding.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing chaired this important regional meeting.

All ASEAN member states attended alongside the ASEAN Secretariat and Timor-Leste as an observer. – Bernama