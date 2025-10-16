ASEAN energy ministers adopt new frameworks for regional energy transition

KUALA LUMPUR: The 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting represents a pivotal milestone for regional energy cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised the meeting’s focus on action and policy implementation.

He stated that the gathering aims to collectively chart ASEAN’s energy landscape for the next five years.

Fadillah highlighted the importance of delivering Priority Economic Deliverables under Malaysia’s Chairmanship.

Four major outcomes are expected from this ministerial meeting.

The official launch of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation Phase II will provide a foundational roadmap.

Ministers will witness the formal exchange for the Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid.

This step advances multilateral power trade and cross-border grid connectivity across the region.

The ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security will be formalised through document exchange.

This agreement ensures collective preparedness and cooperation in maintaining petroleum supply stability.

Fadillah also announced the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative to attract infrastructure investments.

Ministers will deliberate on key strategic frameworks recommended by senior energy officials.

These include the Renewable Energy Long-Term Roadmap and the ASEAN Energy Efficiency Database.

The Terms of Reference for the Subsea Power Cable will also be discussed during the meeting.

Progress reports on the ASEAN Nuclear Power Plant Deployment Framework will be received.

The ASEAN Renewable Energy Certificate Framework progress will also be reviewed.

Fadillah stressed that these platforms are essential for mobilising investment and technology collaboration.

He concluded that the meeting’s decisions will impact the lives of over 670 million ASEAN citizens. – Bernama