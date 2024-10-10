ASEAN-EU strategic cooperation to be enhanced during Malaysia’s Chairmanship - Anwar

VIENTIANE: Strategic cooperation between ASEAN and the European Union (EU) will be enhanced during Malaysia’s chairmanship of the regional bloc next year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the agreement was reached during his bilateral meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel and his delegation on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, here today.

“I also expressed Malaysia’s desire to continue discussions related to the Malaysia-EU free trade agreement (FTA), in addition to some views regarding the EU Free Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) which has a direct impact on the country’s oil palm industry,” he said in a statement after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said he also used the meeting to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and the EU, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international geopolitical developments.

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits officially began yesterday and will run until tomorrow.

Laos as ASEAN Chairman 2024 will hand over the chairmanship to Malaysia as ASEAN Chairman for 2025. Malaysia will officially hold the position from Jan 1.