ASEAN leaders call for extended, expanded ceasefire in Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN leaders have called for the sustained extension and nationwide expansion of the ceasefire in Myanmar as an initial step towards the cessation of violence in the country.

In a joint statement issued after the 46th ASEAN Summit in the Malaysian capital, the call is aimed at creating a safe and conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need and establishing an inclusive national dialogue, consistent with the Five-Point Consensus.

“We urged all parties to immediately cease acts of violence against civilians and public facilities.

“We urge them to take concrete action to immediately halt indiscriminate violence, denounce any escalation, exercise utmost restraint, and ensure the protection and safety of all civilians,” the joint statement read.

In this regard, the leaders noted that they appreciate the declaration of three-consecutive temporary ceasefires by the authority in Myanmar and the other unilateral ceasefires by other relevant stakeholders.

ASEAN leaders noted that they remain deeply concerned over the escalation of conflicts and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Myanmar, further compounded by the impact of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28, 2025.

They urged all parties concerned to ensure the safe, timely, effective and transparent delivery of ASEAN humanitarian assistance – without discrimination – based on the ASEAN-Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) Rapid Needs Assessment Report and the Joint Needs Assessment by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).

They noted that this should be carried out with the continued support of relevant stakeholders in Myanmar and, where necessary, through cross-border efforts.

“We encouraged all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar to build trust towards convening an inclusive national dialogue by continuing to reach out to parties concerned in a sustainable manner, with the aim of achieving a durable peaceful resolution to the crisis that is Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led,” said the statement.

ASEAN leaders also reaffirmed their continued support for the work of the ASEAN Chair, including through the Special Envoy, in the full and effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) in its entirety.

This is aimed at restoring peace, stability, and democracy through a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led political solution, in the interest and well-being of the people of Myanmar.

ASEAN leaders noted with appreciation the continued support from the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN) for ASEAN in the implementation of the 5PC, as it remains critical in helping the people of Myanmar to achieve a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led peaceful and durable solutions through inclusive national dialogue.

They are also committed to enhance cooperation among ASEAN member states and between the regional bloc and its external partners, neighbouring countries of Myanmar, and the UN.

This in view to supporting ASEAN efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar and its wider impacts, including the rise and increase of transnational crimes, such as drugs trafficking, human trafficking and online scams.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship on May 26 and 27, adopted the Chairmanship’s theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

This marks Malaysia’s fifth term as ASEAN Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements – the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit – had been convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.