ASEAN ministers convene in Langkawi for roundtables on education matters

LANGKAWI: ASEAN education policymakers are set to gather here, at the Jewel of Kedah, starting tomorrow for the ASEAN Ministers of Education and Higher Education Roundtables (#EduRoundtables2025).

Throughout the three-day event, Ministers of Education and Higher Education, along with senior officials from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, are expected to deliberate on a new framework that will guide the region’s educational direction moving forward.

In addition to the closed-door ASEAN Ministers of Education Roundtable session on June 19, Malaysia’s Ministry of Education (MOE) will host the ASEAN Forum on Education on June 18 with the same theme, “Accelerating Innovative Strategies: Mitigating OOSCY Challenges.”

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek is scheduled to deliver her remarks on Thursday.

Besides that, a Joint Statement entitled “Langkawi Joint Statement on Out-of-School Children and Youth (OOSCY): Accelerating Innovative Strategies: Mitigating OOSCY Challenges” is envisioned as a key document that reaffirms the commitment of ASEAN Member States to accelerate efforts in reducing the number of OOSCY, particularly as the grouping approaches the 10-year milestone of the ASEAN Declaration on Strengthening OOSCY.

The Statement aims to address critical challenges that have hindered progress towards inclusive education and to provide a guiding framework for advancing collective action through innovative and adaptive strategies.

For the higher education segment, key items on the agenda include the expected endorsement of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Higher Education and the ASEAN Global Exchange for Mobility and Scholarship (ASEAN GEMS).

Among other important developments are the anticipated adoption of the Roadmap and Workplan on Common Space in Southeast Asian Higher Education, as well as the adoption of the Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Steering Committee on Common Space in Southeast Asian Higher Education.

Delegates, including ministers, will also take time to enjoy Langkawi’s natural beauty with a visit to the scenic UNESCO Global Geopark.

Malaysia, which holds the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” recently hosted the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from May 23 to 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

This marks the fifth time Malaysia has assumed the ASEAN chairmanship, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.