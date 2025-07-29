ASEAN must build integrated, resilient economy amid global challenges

JAKARTA: ASEAN must prioritise building a more integrated and resilient economy to navigate global economic challenges, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the ASEAN Secretariat, Anwar emphasised the region’s potential as a vibrant market of 660 million people.

“The potential is undeniable, but to realise it fully, we must narrow the existing development gaps and forge stronger, more equitable economic linkages across member states,“ he said.

At the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, ASEAN will reaffirm its commitment to improving the flow of goods within the region.

“Through renewed efforts to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, we are taking meaningful steps towards creating a more seamless and dynamic ASEAN economic community that works for all, not just for some,“ Anwar added.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains central to ASEAN’s economic vision.

As the world’s largest trade agreement, it strengthens ASEAN’s role as a key player in regional economic architecture.

The 5th RCEP Leaders’ Meeting, set to take place alongside the summit, will focus on ensuring tangible benefits for businesses and workers.

Anwar also highlighted the importance of digital transformation in driving ASEAN’s next phase of growth.

Efforts are underway to finalise the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement and modernise trade agreements with partners like China, India, and South Korea.

“ASEAN must be an agent of change – one that has the capacity to shape global rules and norms to remain open, inclusive, and firmly rooted in justice,“ he said.

The bloc’s commitment to multilateralism remains vital for stability and progress.

“Deepening ties with diverse partners is not a choice – it is a strategic imperative. But we should engage as equals. Above all, we must be the speakers and not the spoken for,“ Anwar concluded. – Bernama