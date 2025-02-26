KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must build a robust and resilient supply chain ecosystem within the region to withstand looming geostrategic challenges, such as the recent tariffs imposed by the United States and the counter-tariffs by those on the receiving end, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“While some might argue that ASEAN could benefit as global supply chains recalibrate and seek diversification, the reality is far more complex. The question remains: can ASEAN truly capitalise on these shifts, or will we be caught in the crossfire of great power rivalry?

“In either case, we must ensure that any gains from investment and trade be distributed equitably among our member states and not exacerbate existing disparities,” he said in his keynote address at the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Hanoi, Vietnam today.

Calling it an era of rivalry and division, he said the 10-member bloc must adopt a new model of trade integration that aligns with global trends toward environmental sustainability.

“The economic developmental gap across our region is stark - where, for example, the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of some ASEAN members are more than 34 times that of others – a challenge we must collectively address. We must commit to ensuring that no nation within ASEAN is left behind in the pursuit of economic growth,” he added.

Anwar also emphasised that markets in developed nations are increasingly prioritising sustainability and that ASEAN must adapt to such trends to maintain its relevance in global trade. “This calls for measuring, reporting, and verifying the environmental footprint of products that cross our borders. Such initiatives will not only enhance our trade competitiveness but also encourage greater private sector investment in green economy transformations,” he added.

He also highlighted that ASEAN must remain cautious of possible over-dependence on any one market or industry, which could leave the region vulnerable to external shocks.

“ASEAN’s strength lies in its ability to unify, gel together through dialogue and act as a cohesive economic bloc, leveraging its collective potential to navigate future uncertainties,” he said. “Given the present and future realities that we face, Malaysia has adopted the theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ with a deliberate view toward a future-oriented network.”

He concluded his speech by emphasising ASEAN’s potential and the importance of member countries truly and cohesively collaborating as a community to demonstrate the strength of ASEAN unity and the power of its shared vision.

Malaysia is the ASEAN Chair for 2025, with the region’s population nearing 700 million people.