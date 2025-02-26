Businessman charged with murdering wife

KAJANG: A businessman was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his wife at a house in Sungai Long near here last week.

No plea was recorded from Tan Hee Heng, 66, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Tan is charged with murdering Lee Lai Peng, 63, at a house in Taman Bukit Palma, Sungai Long here between 3.30 am and 5.19 am on Feb 21 under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with death a jail sentence of no less than 30 years and no more than 40 years, along with no less than 12 lashes if found guilty.

Magistrate Nurul Hafzan Ab Aziz set March 13 for case mention.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Ain Mohd Sabirin while the accused was represented by lawyer Y S Ling.

A previous media report indicated that the accused son lodged a police report stating that his father had attempted to slash his wrist after allegedly killing his mother.