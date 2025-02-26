GEORGE TOWN: ASEAN must bolster its unity and regional cooperation to address both traditional and non-traditional security threats that no single nation can tackle alone, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Delivering his opening remarks at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat here today, he stressed that in an era of increasingly complex security challenges that transcend national borders, ASEAN’s unity and robust regional cooperation are more crucial than ever.

“The region faces both traditional and non-traditional security threats that no single country can tackle alone. It is imperative that we enhance our collective capacity to respond effectively and proactively to these challenges,” he said.

As this year’s ADMM chair, Malaysia is committed to advancing several key defence priorities, including the call for ASEAN to enhance its preparedness and cooperation in effectively addressing security threats from non-state actors and biosecurity risks to ensure a peaceful and resilient region.

He pointed out that the integrity of international borders has long been challenged by illegal activities, creating one of the major non-traditional security threats in ASEAN.

“Further impediments in this area are likely to become more pronounced in the future due to non-state actors and this calls for enhanced preparedness amongst ASEAN member states.

“These activities undermine ASEAN’s free trade and openness policies and can erode public confidence in our association. Hence, this issue deserves our critical attention, and a unified, strategic approach is imperative to uphold ASEAN’s security and prosperity,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled also called on ASEAN to amplify its defence in biological warfare by integrating health and medicine into its defence policies, as pandemics and biological threats now pose serious security risks.

“We have seen how the COVID-19 pandemic could easily weaken economies and expose vulnerabilities in security governance and infrastructure. With rapid population growth and climate change, we should expect to see more emerging infectious diseases, such as avian influenza (H5N1, H7N9) and Nipah virus,” he said.

Malaysia also urged ASEAN to work together to harness Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) potential while ensuring its ethical and responsible application in defence and work collectively to safeguard regions’ waters and passageways from emerging hybrid threats as digital systems become increasingly integrated into maritime activities.

The minister noted that Malaysia also sees the merit of strengthening Search and Rescue (SAR) with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) collaboration, particularly among militaries, and of enhancing the resilience of the defence supply chain.

He said Malaysia firmly believes that through cooperation in these critical areas, ASEAN can fortify the bloc’s collective security posture and contribute to a stable and prosperous ASEAN.

Meanwhile, as Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of ADMM and ADMM-Plus this year, Mohamed Khaled introduced the theme ‘ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity’, reflecting the bloc’s conviction that security is the bedrock of economic growth, stability, and people’s well-being.

He emphasised that a strong and united ASEAN would be better positioned to navigate today’s evolving geopolitical landscape and ensure the region remains peaceful, resilient and prosperous.

Over 150 delegates from ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat, are expected to attend the retreat, which is being held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme Inclusivity and Sustainability.

Malaysia will host over 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes and summits throughout the year. The country earlier chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.