ASEAN remains growth hub as CFOs play strategic role in sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN maintains its position as a vital growth hub despite facing global economic uncertainties and rapid technological changes.

Supply chain diversification and strong domestic demand continue to support the region’s economic resilience according to industry leaders.

Kuala Lumpur Economic Club advisory council chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar highlighted the evolving role of chief financial officers in this challenging landscape.

“CFOs are expected to be strategic operators who can steer organisations through volatility while positioning them for global market opportunities,“ he stated during his keynote address at the ASEAN CFO Sustainability Leadership Summit.

He noted that the International Monetary Fund projects global growth at 3.0% in 2025, below the pre-pandemic average of 3.8%.

This economic environment demands greater foresight and agility from financial leaders across the region.

Technology is fundamentally transforming how financial foresight is developed and delivered to organisations.

Investor expectations continue to rise, requiring more sophisticated approaches to financial management and reporting.

“CFOs in ASEAN must move beyond spreadsheets to embrace digital dashboards, predictive analytics and integrated reporting,“ Abdul Wahid emphasised.

Successful adoption of these technologies will enhance efficiency and strengthen the strategic role of financial leaders.

Malaysia’s Securities Commission is implementing the National Sustainability Reporting Framework aligned with international standards.

The ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance provides detailed technical criteria for key sectors including construction and transport.

Sustainability must become an integral component of corporate strategy and capital allocation decisions.

Linking investment decisions to climate goals represents a critical shift in corporate financial management.

Embedding environmental, social and governance data controls with the same rigour as financial data is now essential.

Credible transition plans have become crucial for maintaining investor trust and confidence in organisations.

Financial leaders who embrace these changes will secure stronger positions at the strategic decision-making table. – Bernama