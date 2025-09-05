ASEAN stability rooted in cooperation and solidarity, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN has built a reputation for trust and dialogue since its 1967 founding, making the region synonymous with peace, stability and dynamism according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The achievements of the ten member states, soon to become eleven with Timor-Leste’s expected 2025 admission, stem from a culture of consensus, open communication and solidarity.

This tradition of cooperation has enabled ASEAN to manage tensions, prevent conflict, and nurture prosperity across one of the world’s most diverse regions.

ASEAN’s spirit of solidarity was recently tested when Malaysia as current Chair convened Cambodian and Thai leaders following violent border clashes.

Through careful listening, principled mediation, and constructive involvement from both the United States and China, the parties secured an immediate ceasefire.

The episode reaffirmed both the enduring value of dialogue and mutual respect and the confidence ASEAN citizens place in the association as a custodian of peace.

With great-power rivalries escalating and confidence in multilateralism eroding, ASEAN faces a fundamentally changed global environment.

ASEAN’s centrality represents not merely a diplomatic aspiration but an existential necessity in this challenging landscape.

Established during Cold War turbulence, ASEAN has long stood for peace, neutrality, and stability as reaffirmed at May’s 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The summit marked the historic unanimous decision to welcome Timor-Leste as the eleventh member, deepening ASEAN’s commitment to inclusivity and unity.

Preserving ASEAN’s autonomy requires constant vigilance and holding fast to values of patience and steady diplomacy that underpin regional order.

With 660 million people, ASEAN represents one of the world’s most dynamic markets requiring development gap closure and stronger inter-member linkages.

The upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit this October will push efforts to dismantle tariff and non-tariff barriers while renewing commitment to inclusive sustainable trade.

ASEAN must chart a different path from rising protectionism by building resilience through openness and reform initiatives.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership anchors regional economic architecture with its effective implementation vital for tangible opportunities.

ASEAN must expand global partnerships through initiatives like the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit and modernised trade agreements with China, India and South Korea.

Concluding the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework represents an urgent priority with digital economy driving next growth phase amid AI competition.

These initiatives spanning trade, technology and connectivity serve the single overriding purpose of safeguarding ASEAN autonomy.

ASEAN leaders warned against unilateral trade measures and fragmentation at the May summit, requiring renewed commitment to openness.

While openness fosters resilience, fragmentation raises costs, deters investment and heightens exposure to currency volatility and supply chain disruptions.

Globalisation has created interdependence through shared interests that helps curb reckless unilateralism despite its flaws.

Embedding sustainability in ASEAN’s economic agenda is urgent with the ASEAN Power Grid exemplifying determination for clean energy.

Bold action today represents the price of a just and sustainable tomorrow as business as usual is no longer an option.

ASEAN’s shared fate requires stronger cohesion through revitalising frameworks like the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality.

ASEAN-led platforms including the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum remain indispensable for dialogue and preventive diplomacy.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit and new trilateral initiative with GCC and China align Southeast Asia’s needs with Gulf capitals and China’s reach.

The ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force will boost collective response to volatility and uncertainty in the current global landscape.

While ASEAN cannot dictate global events, it must not surrender to passivity either in shaping its own future.

By staying true to founding values while adapting to new realities, ASEAN can remain a beacon of peace, prosperity and progress for generations. – Bernama