ASEAN Summit: 71 KL, Selangor schools to implement PdPR

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 71 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will be allowed to implement Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) from May 26 to 28 in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) said the proposed implementation of PdPR at the affected schools takes into account road closures and security measures throughout the summit.
“This is to ensure that students’ learning at the affected schools is not disrupted.
“The MOE is confident that the experience of implementing PdPR during the pandemic and in disaster situations will help ensure continuity in the learning process while safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers, and the entire school community,“ it said in a statement today.
In this regard, the MOE advises parents, guardians, students, teachers and school staff to refer to their respective schools’ official communication channels for further information on the implementation of PdPR.
Following is the list of the 71 schools involved:
KUALA LUMPUR:
Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent Bukit Nanas
SMK Puteri Wilayah
SMK Padang Tembak
SMK Puteri Ampang
SMK Seri Ampang
SMK Puteri Titiwangsa
SMK Seri Titiwangsa
St John Institution
Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Convent 1 and 2 Bukit Nanas
SK St John 1
Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Nan Kai
SK Kg Bharu
SK Pendidikan Khas Kg Bharu
Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Jalan Fletcher
SK Jalan Kuantan 2
SK Padang Tembak 1
SK Padang Tembak 2
SK Polis Depot
SK Jalan Gurney 1
SK Jalan Gurney 2
SK Jalan Raja Muda
SJKC Lai Meng
SMK Maxwell
SMK Kiaramas
SJKT Appar
SJKC Chung Kwok
SK (L) Jalan Batu
SK (P) Jln Batu
SK Pendidikan Khas Jln Batu
SJKC Chung Kwok
SK Kiaramas
SMK (P) Bandaraya
SMK (P) Jalan Pudu
SMK (P) Methodist Kl
SJKC Kuen Cheng 1
SK Jalan Hang Tuah
SK (P) Pudu
SJKC Kung Min
SK Jalan Pasar
SK Dato Abu Bakar
SK Sultan Hishamuddin Alam Shah
SELANGOR:
SK Lembah Subang
SK Assunta (Satu)
SK (L) Bukit Bintang (1)
SK Methodist, PJ
SK Jalan Selangor (Satu)
SK 2 Jalan Selangor
SK Satu Sultan Alam Shah
SK 2 Sultan Alam Shah
SK Sungei Way
SJK(T) Vivekananda
SMK Sri Utama
SMK Lembah Subang
SMK Assunta
SMK (L) Bukit Bintang
SMK Katholik
SMK La Salle, Petaling Jaya
SMK Sultan Abdul Samad
SMK (P) Tmn Petaling
SK TUDM Subang
SK TTDI Jaya
SK Bukit Jelutong
SMK TTDI Jaya
SMK Shah Alam
SMK Bukit Jelutong
SK Cyberjaya
SK Taman Putra Perdana
SK Taman Putra Perdana 2
SJK (C) Union
SMK Cyberjaya
SMK Putra Perdana Sepang Selangor