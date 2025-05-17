ASEAN Summit: 71 KL, Selangor schools to implement PdPR

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 71 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will be allowed to implement Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) from May 26 to 28 in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said the proposed implementation of PdPR at the affected schools takes into account road closures and security measures throughout the summit.

“This is to ensure that students’ learning at the affected schools is not disrupted.

“The MOE is confident that the experience of implementing PdPR during the pandemic and in disaster situations will help ensure continuity in the learning process while safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers, and the entire school community,“ it said in a statement today.

In this regard, the MOE advises parents, guardians, students, teachers and school staff to refer to their respective schools’ official communication channels for further information on the implementation of PdPR.

Following is the list of the 71 schools involved:

KUALA LUMPUR:

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent Bukit Nanas

SMK Puteri Wilayah

SMK Padang Tembak

SMK Puteri Ampang

SMK Seri Ampang

SMK Puteri Titiwangsa

SMK Seri Titiwangsa

St John Institution

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Convent 1 and 2 Bukit Nanas

SK St John 1

Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Nan Kai

SK Kg Bharu

SK Pendidikan Khas Kg Bharu

Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Jalan Fletcher

SK Jalan Kuantan 2

SK Padang Tembak 1

SK Padang Tembak 2

SK Polis Depot

SK Jalan Gurney 1

SK Jalan Gurney 2

SK Jalan Raja Muda

SJKC Lai Meng

SMK Maxwell

SMK Kiaramas

SJKT Appar

SJKC Chung Kwok

SK (L) Jalan Batu

SK (P) Jln Batu

SK Pendidikan Khas Jln Batu

SJKC Chung Kwok

SK Kiaramas

SMK (P) Bandaraya

SMK (P) Jalan Pudu

SMK (P) Methodist Kl

SJKC Kuen Cheng 1

SK Jalan Hang Tuah

SK (P) Pudu

SJKC Kung Min

SK Jalan Pasar

SK Dato Abu Bakar

SK Sultan Hishamuddin Alam Shah

SELANGOR:

SK Lembah Subang

SK Assunta (Satu)

SK (L) Bukit Bintang (1)

SK Methodist, PJ

SK Jalan Selangor (Satu)

SK 2 Jalan Selangor

SK Satu Sultan Alam Shah

SK 2 Sultan Alam Shah

SK Sungei Way

SJK(T) Vivekananda

SMK Sri Utama

SMK Lembah Subang

SMK Assunta

SMK (L) Bukit Bintang

SMK Katholik

SMK La Salle, Petaling Jaya

SMK Sultan Abdul Samad

SMK (P) Tmn Petaling

SK TUDM Subang

SK TTDI Jaya

SK Bukit Jelutong

SMK TTDI Jaya

SMK Shah Alam

SMK Bukit Jelutong

SK Cyberjaya

SK Taman Putra Perdana

SK Taman Putra Perdana 2

SJK (C) Union

SMK Cyberjaya

SMK Putra Perdana Sepang Selangor