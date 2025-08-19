ASEAN summit chance to press US on Gaza atrocities, says Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN-US Summit in October presents a crucial opportunity for Southeast Asian nations to demand American action against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, according to Malaysia’s foreign minister.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed US President Donald Trump’s attendance would enable direct communication of ASEAN’s collective stance on Palestinian rights during the meeting.

“All ASEAN member states can convey their position rejecting Israel’s atrocities directly, as we did during recent talks with the US Secretary of State,” he told Parliament during debates on the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will highlight Washington’s responsibility as a global power to resolve the Gaza crisis during his opening address as ASEAN chair.

Mohamad stressed Malaysia’s invitation to Trump should not be politicised, noting the importance of maintaining bilateral US-Malaysia relations despite disagreements over Palestine.

The minister revealed Malaysia has channelled USD 17 million in public donations through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Palestine, primarily for medical supplies via the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

An additional USD 500,000 was allocated to UNRWA and the Red Crescent during last month’s special session of ASEAN foreign ministers.

ASEAN foreign ministers had previously issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza during their 58th annual meeting. – Bernama