Malaysia plans 18 waste-to-energy plants by 2050 to boost renewable power

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry has set an ambitious target to develop 18 waste-to-energy plants across Peninsular Malaysia by 2050 as part of the country’s renewable energy push.

Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the WTE facility in Port Dickson began operations last year while the Sungai Udang plant in Melaka is expected to be ready by 2029.

“The initiative could generate up to 600 megawatts of renewable energy, supplying power to 500,000 households and supporting Malaysia’s target of reaching 70 per cent renewable energy capacity by 2050,” he said.

Nga revealed that 20 per cent of vehicles used for solid waste management will transition to electric models by 2027 as part of broader public cleaning system reforms.

“As Malaysia chairs ASEAN and the UN-Habitat Assembly, this reflects our commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

The shift to electric waste management vehicles including compactors and street sweepers is projected to reduce emissions while lowering long-term operational costs. – Bernama