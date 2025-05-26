KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Work Plan on Youth serves as a strategic framework to address substantive issues, including political stability, economic, sustainability and climate change, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Considering the issues as a challenge, Anwar said it must be addressed as it is crucial for the younger generation.

In this regard, he urged ASEAN youth to be vocal, principled, and conscious of the demands of the times, as their engagement is vital in shaping the region’s future.

“What is critical for the youth is to be effective in the expression, voice of conscience, and be aware of the demands of the times,“ he said in his opening remarks at the 4th ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth, here today.

Anwar said ASEAN leaders commended youth delegates at ASEAN’s Interface session, reaffirming their commitment to youth empowerment and regional cohesion.

“I must express our profound thanks and appreciation. I’m also extremely sorry that we place so much hope on you, not only to represent your countries, but to form this very cohesive, strong ASEAN bond,“ he said.

According to Anwar, the success of ASEAN is due to the commitment of the bloc’s leaders; and therefore, the young generation should learn and work closely with their leaders.

“It’s just so comfortable to work with them, to communicate with them, to learn from them – and of course, because of this, we are able to decide fast and speedily,“ he said.

The 4th ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth was held as part of the ongoing 46th ASEAN Summit.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, and her deputy Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” This marks Malaysia’s fifth term as ASEAN Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements – the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit – will be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.