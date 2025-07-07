Asman Shah appointed new Johor state secretary

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Deputy State Secretary (Development) Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman has officially taken his oath as the new Johor State Secretary.

The appointment follows the departure of Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, who has assumed the role of Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negara effective July 1.

The announcement was made through a Facebook post by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who was present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene.

Also in attendance were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli.

Asman Shah, who was appointed Deputy State Secretary (Development) in October last year, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Chiba University, Japan.

His extensive career includes roles as Johor Bahru District Officer, Pasir Gudang Mayor, Johor Tourism Director, and CEO of Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi welcomed the appointment, expressing confidence in Asman Shah’s ability to uphold the state’s legacy of excellence.

“We are confident that with his appointment, InsyaAllah, Johor will continue to prosper, and we will work together harmoniously to safeguard and develop the state we all love.”

He also extended gratitude to former State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani for his eight years of dedicated service.

“He has contributed greatly and shown immense kindness throughout his tenure.”

Onn Hafiz made these remarks after launching the Vertical Farming Project in Buildings at Farmbyte Archisen in Nusajaya Industrial Park, Iskandar Puteri. – Bernama