Assistant medical officer charged with physical sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

KUALA LUMPUR: A contract medical staff at a government hospital pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to physically sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl five months ago.

The 33-year-old assistant medical officer, Norazmazaimy Mohamad, is charged with committing the act in a room at the Emergency Department of a hospital in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here, between 9 am and 11 am, last May 5.

The charge, framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, provides a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and is liable to whipping if convicted.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar allowed Norazmazaimy bail of RM6,000 with one surety. He was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station once a month, prohibited from disturbing the victim and witnesses and to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Nov 12 for mention,

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf appeared for the prosecution, while Norazmazaimy was represented by lawyer Fahmi Adilah.