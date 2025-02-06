KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar topped the list of 104 recipients of the 2025 federal awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, held at Istana Negara today.

His Majesty bestowed the Darjah Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) award upon Mohd Dusuki, 58. The award carries the ‘Tan Sri’ title.

Also conferred the PMN was Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which also carries the ‘Tan Sri’ title, was conferred upon Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, Navy Commander Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Prime Minister’s Department Senior Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood and the Attorney General’s Chambers Legal Division head Datuk Donald Joseph Franklin were among five individuals awarded the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN), which carries the ‘Datuk’ title.

Other recipients were Public Service Deputy Director-General (Development) Datuk Dr Mohd Bakhari Ismail, Treasury Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datuk Ramzi Mansor, and Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Datuk Dr Simon Jerome Vendargon.

The Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award was conferred upon the Education Service Commission Secretary, Md Radzi Hashim, the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) Director-General, Abdul Shukur Abdullah, and the Digital Ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General (Digital Development), Ma. Sivanesan Marimuthu @ Muthiah.

Other recipients were Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Export Acceleration) of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Abu Bakar Yusof, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Prof Dr Mohd Sazili Shahibi, and Head of Equity Department, Investment Division at the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Lim Tze Seong.

Four individuals received the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award, namely Deputy Director-General (Development) of the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) Chek Zainuddin Chek Jusoh, Secretary of the Technology Transfer and Commercialisation (R&D) Division at the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry Boniface Edwin Manung, Deputy Director-General (Business) of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Mohd Hadzmir Yusoff, and Secretary of the Strategic Planning Division at the Higher Education Ministry Fazidah Mustafa.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ambassador to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin and Dewan Rakyat Secretary, Dr Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, received the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD) honours.

National Paralympic badminton athlete and Malaysia’s first gold medallist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Cheah Liek Hou, was among 14 recipients accorded the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award.

The Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) was awarded to the Principal Assistant Secretary of the Management Unit, Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division, Syed Zaqwanariff Zainudin, and Chief Security Officer of the Security Division at Istana Negara, ASP Mohd Fairouz Hamdi Mohd Yamin.

Sixteen individuals were conferred the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) medal, including Tan Lee Bee, the sign language interpreter at the Federal Court of Malaysia. Additionally, 45 individuals received the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) medal, and the Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) was awarded to three people.

The sole recipient of Bintang Jasa Perkasa Persekutuan (JPP) was Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel Lieutenant Commander Mohd Firdaus Arbaain, who rescued four victims, including two children, from drowning in an incident involving a tourist boat at Teluk Batik, Perak, in August 2023.

In conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s official birthday, 116 individuals were conferred the 2025 federal awards, medals and honours this year.