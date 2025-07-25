Auditor General appointment valid, no retirement needed says AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has clarified that the appointment of Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi as Auditor General complies with constitutional and legal provisions, dismissing claims that she should retire.

The AGC stated that under Article 105 of the Federal Constitution and subparagraph 1(1) of the First Schedule to the Audit Act 1957, the Auditor General can be appointed from the public service.

“Referring to Clause (2) of Article 105 of the Federal Constitution, when Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi was appointed as Auditor General with effect from June 13, 2023, she would no longer hold any other appointment in the Federal service,“ the AGC said.

This means she is no longer part of the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers service scheme but remains a member of the general public service under Section 3 of Act 62.

“Since her appointment as Auditor General was in order, there is no need for her to be retired in the interest of the country,“ the statement added.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also affirmed that Wan Suraya’s appointment is valid and does not conflict with the Federal Constitution. - Bernama