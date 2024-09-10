PETALING JAYA: Pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s has terminated its staff member working in one of its outlets after being found to have violated its food safety regulations.

The decision comes after viral posts of the female worker which showed her kissing and sniffing the dough she was preparing.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the global pretzel chain confirmed the staff’s termination following the incident.

Additionally, the pretzel chain confirmed that its outlet in Midvalley shopping centre where the incident occurred will be temporarily closed for “thorough disinfection and cleaning”.

“The outlet will reopen once the disinfection process is completed and all necessary safety protocols are confirmed,” the chain added in their statement.

